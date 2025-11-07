Citizens Maintains Velocity Financial (VEL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.71% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Velocity Financial is $21.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.71% from its latest reported closing price of $18.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Velocity Financial is 170MM, a decrease of 13.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Velocity Financial. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 9.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEL is 0.49%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 38,400K shares. The put/call ratio of VEL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Snow Phipps Group holds 13,353K shares representing 34.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 12,638K shares representing 32.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 5,377K shares representing 13.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,301K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 450K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 8.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 278K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 12.76% over the last quarter.

