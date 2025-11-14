Citizens Maintains TELA Bio (TELA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of TELA Bio (NasdaqGM:TELA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 450.80% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TELA Bio is $5.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 450.80% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TELA Bio is 100MM, an increase of 32.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in TELA Bio. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TELA is 0.27%, an increase of 14.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 24,684K shares. The put/call ratio of TELA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 5,112K shares representing 12.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Woodlands Management holds 4,111K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 2,783K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELA by 43.77% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 2,156K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELA by 34.17% over the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 1,441K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.