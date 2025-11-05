Citizens Maintains Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Taysha Gene Therapies (NasdaqGS:TSHA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.88% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Taysha Gene Therapies is $9.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 147.88% from its latest reported closing price of $4.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Taysha Gene Therapies is 37MM, an increase of 492.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taysha Gene Therapies. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 9.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSHA is 0.21%, an increase of 29.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.06% to 268,892K shares. The put/call ratio of TSHA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 25,022K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,788K shares , representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 106.10% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 23,556K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,873K shares , representing an increase of 53.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 263.22% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 21,700K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,000K shares , representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 102.30% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 12,592K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,700K shares , representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 121.84% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,588K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 97.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 4,790.87% over the last quarter.

