Citizens Maintains Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Spruce Biosciences (NasdaqCM:SPRB) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.47% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spruce Biosciences is $6.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.57 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 94.47% from its latest reported closing price of $115.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spruce Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spruce Biosciences. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRB is 0.19%, an increase of 566,551.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 322.99% to 3,535K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 2,897K shares representing 514.03% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares representing 113.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.