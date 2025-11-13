Citizens Maintains Savara (SVRA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Savara (NasdaqGS:SVRA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.92% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Savara is $10.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 146.92% from its latest reported closing price of $4.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Savara is 55MM, an increase of 5,498,200.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savara. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVRA is 0.14%, an increase of 12.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 179,546K shares. The put/call ratio of SVRA is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 24,471K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 17,601K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 12,362K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 11,462K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 11,015K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,000K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVRA by 39.23% over the last quarter.

