Citizens Maintains Privia Health Group (PRVA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Privia Health Group (NasdaqGS:PRVA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.22% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is $32.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.22% from its latest reported closing price of $23.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is 3,728MM, an increase of 82.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVA is 0.16%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 144,945K shares. The put/call ratio of PRVA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 11,488K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,245K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,402K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Rubicon Founders holds 5,774K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 4,634K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 3,775K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,901K shares , representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 36.87% over the last quarter.

