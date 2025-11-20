Stocks
Citizens Maintains Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant (NUVB.WS) Market Outperform Recommendation

November 20, 2025 — 01:22 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant (NYSE:NUVB.WS) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panacea Acquisition - Equity Warrant. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVB.WS is 0.01%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 4,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 963K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 646K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Greenland Capital Management holds 345K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital Management holds 267K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 267K shares. No change in the last quarter.

