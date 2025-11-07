Citizens Maintains OptimizeRx (OPRX) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of OptimizeRx (NasdaqCM:OPRX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.77% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OptimizeRx is $19.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 26.77% from its latest reported closing price of $15.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OptimizeRx is 106MM, a decrease of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in OptimizeRx. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRX is 0.18%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.17% to 15,631K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRX is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 1,508K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 791K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares , representing a decrease of 25.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 629K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 43.09% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 546K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 38.15% over the last quarter.

Parkman Healthcare Partners holds 507K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 61.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.