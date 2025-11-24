Citizens Maintains OneMain Holdings (OMF) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is $67.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of $59.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is 3,804MM, an increase of 31.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.26%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.80% to 136,234K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,377K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,294K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 7,794K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,870K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 0.66% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,760K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,854K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 2,975K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 3.79% over the last quarter.

