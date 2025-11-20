Citizens Maintains Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.92% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nuvation Bio is $9.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.92% from its latest reported closing price of $7.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvation Bio is 7MM, a decrease of 73.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvation Bio. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVB is 0.16%, an increase of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 239,226K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVB is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 25,954K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 15,557K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,466K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 9,706K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,241K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 71.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,958K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 8,831K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,043K shares , representing a decrease of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.