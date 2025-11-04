Citizens Maintains MongoDB (MDB) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of MongoDB (NasdaqGM:MDB) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.50% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MongoDB is $359.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.50% from its latest reported closing price of $369.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MongoDB is 2,430MM, an increase of 9.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69, a decrease of 16.32% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,310 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.24%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 79,132K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,497K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 18.74% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,361K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing an increase of 31.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 55.95% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,936K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares , representing an increase of 27.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,779K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares , representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 30.78% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,740K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing an increase of 26.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 81.08% over the last quarter.

