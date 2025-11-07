Citizens Maintains Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.10% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is $93.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 88.10% from its latest reported closing price of $49.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is 5,279MM, an increase of 57.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAC is 0.14%, an increase of 27.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.92% to 40,673K shares. The put/call ratio of VAC is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 4,046K shares representing 11.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares , representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 46.47% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,842K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,816K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 7.62% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,575K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,081K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 3.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

