Citizens Maintains KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:KALV) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 188.28% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is $31.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 188.28% from its latest reported closing price of $10.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is 108MM, an increase of 7,481.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in KalVista Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALV is 0.17%, an increase of 20.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 62,474K shares. The put/call ratio of KALV is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 6,729K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,704K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,955K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,913K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 4,942K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,888K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 4,675K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 28.93% over the last quarter.

