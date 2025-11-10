Citizens Maintains HCI Group (HCI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.86% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for HCI Group is $206.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.86% from its latest reported closing price of $181.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HCI Group is 641MM, a decrease of 21.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCI Group. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCI is 0.18%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 12,631K shares. The put/call ratio of HCI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 864K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares , representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 23.36% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 765K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 18.30% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 574K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 19.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 554K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 6.86% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 522K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 4.05% over the last quarter.

