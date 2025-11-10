Citizens Maintains Grindr (GRND) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Grindr (NYSE:GRND) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.78% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grindr is $23.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 53.78% from its latest reported closing price of $15.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grindr is 373MM, a decrease of 9.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grindr. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRND is 0.11%, an increase of 33.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.67% to 47,241K shares. The put/call ratio of GRND is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Advisers holds 1,916K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares , representing an increase of 49.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRND by 130.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,458K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares , representing an increase of 62.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRND by 197.75% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,430K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRND by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,395K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 73.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRND by 299.94% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 1,376K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRND by 22.90% over the last quarter.

