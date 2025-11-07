Citizens Maintains Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.63% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Greystone Housing Impact Investors is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 92.63% from its latest reported closing price of $7.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Greystone Housing Impact Investors is 122MM, an increase of 364.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greystone Housing Impact Investors. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHI is 0.04%, an increase of 12.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 2,069K shares. The put/call ratio of GHI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial holds 336K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 79.74% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 209K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 26.82% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 173K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 89.04% over the last quarter.

America First Investment Advisors holds 120K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 52.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 83.77% over the last quarter.

Bluefin Capital Management holds 103K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

