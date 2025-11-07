Citizens Maintains Full House Resorts (FLL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Full House Resorts (NasdaqCM:FLL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.18% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Full House Resorts is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 93.18% from its latest reported closing price of $2.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Full House Resorts is 589MM, an increase of 96.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Full House Resorts. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLL is 0.08%, an increase of 28.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.62% to 19,113K shares. The put/call ratio of FLL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 1,708K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 18.03% over the last quarter.

R.P. Boggs holds 1,636K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 20.31% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 1,192K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 14.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,033K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 1,008K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 25.98% over the last quarter.

