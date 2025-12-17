Citizens Maintains DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt (DBVT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:DBVT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.15% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $15.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.87. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.15% from its latest reported closing price of $22.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 4MM, a decrease of 31.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBVT is 0.20%, an increase of 22.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.86% to 6,523K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,461K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,055K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 1,055K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,018K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 656K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.