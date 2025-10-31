Citizens Maintains Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (BCYC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BCYC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.00% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt is $24.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 209.00% from its latest reported closing price of $8.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt is 48MM, an increase of 146.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicycle Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 10.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCYC is 0.24%, an increase of 18.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 43,280K shares. The put/call ratio of BCYC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,885K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 3,452K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,800K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares , representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 2,780K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 26.18% over the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 2,013K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 16.62% over the last quarter.

