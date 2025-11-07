Citizens Maintains BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt (ONC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ONC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.00% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt is $330.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $318.74 to a high of $346.15. The average price target represents an increase of 3.00% from its latest reported closing price of $320.59 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in BeOne Medicines AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONC is 0.35%, an increase of 22.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.97% to 44,775K shares. The put/call ratio of ONC is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 8,799K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,088K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,056K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 25.18% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,373K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONC by 25.92% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 2,305K shares. No change in the last quarter.

