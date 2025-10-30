Citizens Maintains Axogen (AXGN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Axogen (NasdaqCM:AXGN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.88% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axogen is $25.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.88% from its latest reported closing price of $22.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axogen is 199MM, a decrease of 7.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axogen. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXGN is 0.14%, an increase of 26.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 45,971K shares. The put/call ratio of AXGN is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 4,529K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,474K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 32.59% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,931K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 64.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 51.65% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,626K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 33.36% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,459K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 45.56% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,434K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 45.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 1.86% over the last quarter.

