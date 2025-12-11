Citizens Maintains Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock (ATLCP) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ATLCP) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.35% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock is $34.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.96 to a high of $43.95. The average price target represents an increase of 45.35% from its latest reported closing price of $24.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock is 1,811MM, an increase of 263.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLCP is 0.22%, an increase of 17.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.13% to 85K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLCP by 4.80% over the last quarter.

PSI Advisors holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLCP by 58.34% over the last quarter.

AAIIX - Ancora Income Fund Class I holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

