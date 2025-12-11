Citizens Maintains Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Security (ATLCZ) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Security (NasdaqGM:ATLCZ) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.54% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Security is $37.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.61 to a high of $46.85. The average price target represents an increase of 46.54% from its latest reported closing price of $25.39 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLCZ is 0.95%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 2,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,492K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLCZ by 6.46% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 513K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLCZ by 4.16% over the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 238K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AAIIX - Ancora Income Fund Class I holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing a decrease of 292.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLCZ by 74.07% over the last quarter.

