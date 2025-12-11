Citizens Maintains Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of Atlanticus Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATLC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlanticus Holdings is $87.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.44% from its latest reported closing price of $66.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlanticus Holdings is 1,811MM, an increase of 263.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanticus Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLC is 0.02%, an increase of 19.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 4,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 455K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 84.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 160K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 145K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 22.20% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 145K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 20.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 142K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 4.57% over the last quarter.

