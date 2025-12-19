Citizens Maintains AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.81% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AMN Healthcare Services is $21.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 31.81% from its latest reported closing price of $16.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AMN Healthcare Services is 4,026MM, an increase of 48.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMN Healthcare Services. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMN is 0.09%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 47,366K shares. The put/call ratio of AMN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,281K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 18.77% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,831K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares , representing an increase of 40.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 43.88% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,311K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 35.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,288K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing an increase of 72.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 199.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,233K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 22.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.