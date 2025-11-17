Citizens Maintains American Integrity Insurance Group (AII) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.85% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Integrity Insurance Group is $26.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.85% from its latest reported closing price of $24.13 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Integrity Insurance Group. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 70.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AII is 0.19%, an increase of 13.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.84% to 12,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,988K shares representing 15.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 94.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AII by 1,147.76% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,090K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares , representing an increase of 68.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AII by 43.59% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 907K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AII by 29.44% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 501K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing a decrease of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AII by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 478K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AII by 5.63% over the last quarter.

