Citizens Maintains ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (ABVX) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Citizens maintained coverage of ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ABVX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt is $124.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.84 to a high of $155.64. The average price target represents an increase of 5.95% from its latest reported closing price of $117.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt is 62MM, an increase of 817.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 142 owner(s) or 289.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABVX is 1.15%, an increase of 25.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.82% to 53,848K shares. The put/call ratio of ABVX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 7,112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,057K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 461.21% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,461K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 96.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 26,621.89% over the last quarter.

Darwin Global Management holds 3,165K shares.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,925K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 94.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 16,384.90% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 841.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.