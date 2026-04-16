Citizens Initiates Coverage of Whitehawk Therapeutics (WHWK) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Whitehawk Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:WHWK) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.97% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Whitehawk Therapeutics is $5.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 36.97% from its latest reported closing price of $4.22 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Whitehawk Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitehawk Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 24.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHWK is 0.41%, an increase of 43.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.15% to 32,160K shares. The put/call ratio of WHWK is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 4,616K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,166K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,700K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuta Capital Partners holds 3,410K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,849K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.