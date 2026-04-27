Citizens Initiates Coverage of TuHURA Biosciences (HURA) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of TuHURA Biosciences (NasdaqCM:HURA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 313.51% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for TuHURA Biosciences is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 313.51% from its latest reported closing price of $2.22 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for TuHURA Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in TuHURA Biosciences. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 40.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HURA is 0.00%, an increase of 70.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.69% to 6,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 662K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares , representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURA by 68.60% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 210K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURA by 97.46% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 192K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURA by 68.81% over the last quarter.

Apollon Wealth Management holds 158K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURA by 161.00% over the last quarter.

Suncoast Equity Management holds 104K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.