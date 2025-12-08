Citizens Initiates Coverage of Trinity Capital (TRIN) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Citizens initiated coverage of Trinity Capital (NasdaqGS:TRIN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trinity Capital is $16.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of $14.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trinity Capital is 171MM, a decrease of 36.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Capital. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIN is 0.33%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.63% to 21,674K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIN is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,746K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares , representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 3.72% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,465K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Melia Wealth holds 1,179K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,151K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 97.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 2,172.85% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 986K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares , representing an increase of 45.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIN by 69.69% over the last quarter.

