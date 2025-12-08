Citizens Initiates Coverage of Trinity Capital Inc. - Preferred Security (TRINI) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Citizens initiated coverage of Trinity Capital Inc. - Preferred Security (NasdaqGS:TRINI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.18% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trinity Capital Inc. - Preferred Security is $28.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.54 to a high of $30.82. The average price target represents an increase of 12.18% from its latest reported closing price of $25.60 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Capital Inc. - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRINI is 0.90%, an increase of 61.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.06% to 895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRINI by 12.60% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 386K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRINI by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Two Roads Shared Trust - Holbrook Total Return Fund Class I holds 17K shares.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 298.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRINI by 74.50% over the last quarter.

BNDS - Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 62.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRINI by 13.72% over the last quarter.

