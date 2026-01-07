Citizens Initiates Coverage of Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.01% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tri Pointe Homes is $38.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.68 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.01% from its latest reported closing price of $31.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tri Pointe Homes is 4,842MM, an increase of 29.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tri Pointe Homes. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPH is 0.16%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 112,341K shares. The put/call ratio of TPH is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,401K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,784K shares , representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 7.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,807K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 6.02% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,756K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares , representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,556K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 49.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,239K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares , representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.