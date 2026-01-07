Citizens Initiates Coverage of Toll Brothers (TOL) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.49% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Toll Brothers is $153.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $190.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.49% from its latest reported closing price of $136.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Toll Brothers is 10,527MM, a decrease of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.21, a decrease of 18.21% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toll Brothers. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOL is 0.23%, an increase of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 103,801K shares. The put/call ratio of TOL is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,581K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,602K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,188K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares , representing an increase of 33.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 72.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,239K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 1.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,181K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,483K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 75.59% over the last quarter.

