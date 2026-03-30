Citizens Initiates Coverage of TKO Group Holdings (TKO) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.70% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for TKO Group Holdings is $234.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.70% from its latest reported closing price of $189.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for TKO Group Holdings is 3,367MM, a decrease of 28.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in TKO Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 480 owner(s) or 40.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.29%, an increase of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.57% to 75,294K shares. The put/call ratio of TKO is 2.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ninety One UK holds 5,006K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,964K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,186K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057K shares , representing an increase of 35.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 74.97% over the last quarter.

Xn holds 2,867K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Lindsell Train holds 2,820K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,373K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares , representing an increase of 16.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 36.31% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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