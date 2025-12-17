Citizens Initiates Coverage of Spotify Technology (SPOT) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Citizens initiated coverage of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.31% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is $772.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $508.15 to a high of $1,013.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.31% from its latest reported closing price of $566.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 16,799MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an decrease of 697 owner(s) or 29.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.56%, an increase of 27.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.92% to 141,364K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,695K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,629K shares , representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,720K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares , representing an increase of 31.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 26.25% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,353K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,089K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911K shares , representing a decrease of 26.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,924K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 88.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.