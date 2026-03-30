Citizens Initiates Coverage of Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.37% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sphere Entertainment is $128.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.37% from its latest reported closing price of $106.77 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sphere Entertainment is 1,377MM, an increase of 12.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment. This is an decrease of 136 owner(s) or 29.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.20%, an increase of 58.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.79% to 33,604K shares. The put/call ratio of SPHR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 3,169K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,994K shares , representing a decrease of 89.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,606K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares , representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 61.36% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 1,068K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 27.91% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 859K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 48.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 648K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 23.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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