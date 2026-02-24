Citizens Initiates Coverage of Sionna Therapeutics (SION) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Sionna Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:SION) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.74% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sionna Therapeutics is $45.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.74% from its latest reported closing price of $36.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sionna Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sionna Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SION is 0.35%, an increase of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 46,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,905K shares representing 22.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,445K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SION by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 6,745K shares representing 15.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,562K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SION by 16.71% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,195K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,996K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares , representing a decrease of 20.69%.

