Citizens Initiates Coverage of Omada Health (OMDA) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Omada Health (NasdaqGS:OMDA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.77% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Omada Health is $22.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 80.77% from its latest reported closing price of $12.47 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Omada Health is 318MM, an increase of 22.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omada Health. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMDA is 1.33%, an increase of 69.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.32% to 41,673K shares. The put/call ratio of OMDA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Revelation Capital Management holds 5,208K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3,461K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares , representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMDA by 52.74% over the last quarter.

Cigna Investments holds 3,445K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,396K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,272K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing an increase of 92.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMDA by 810.62% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.