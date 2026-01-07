Citizens Initiates Coverage of M (MHO) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of M (NYSE:MHO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.72% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for M is $166.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $152.51 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.72% from its latest reported closing price of $128.69 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in M. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHO is 0.18%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 31,382K shares. The put/call ratio of MHO is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,595K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,381K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 7.04% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 937K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 33.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 831K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 9.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 657K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 7.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.