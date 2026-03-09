Citizens Initiates Coverage of Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Lyell Immunopharma (NasdaqGS:LYEL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.84% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lyell Immunopharma is $39.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 74.84% from its latest reported closing price of $22.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lyell Immunopharma is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyell Immunopharma. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 30.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYEL is 1.70%, an increase of 234.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.19% to 12,240K shares. The put/call ratio of LYEL is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 2,759K shares representing 12.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glaxosmithkline holds 1,513K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company.

MWG Management holds 1,008K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

MWG Caph holds 1,008K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 800K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

