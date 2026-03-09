Citizens Initiates Coverage of Immix Biopharma (IMMX) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Immix Biopharma (NasdaqCM:IMMX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.83% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Immix Biopharma is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 30.83% from its latest reported closing price of $10.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immix Biopharma is 12MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immix Biopharma. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 58.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMX is 0.13%, an increase of 347.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 710.97% to 24,393K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,922K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company.

Saturn V Capital Management holds 2,999K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,549K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,979K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 97.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMX by 7,975.60% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,660K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

