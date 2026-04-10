Citizens Initiates Coverage of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security (HOVNP) with Market Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security (NasdaqGM:HOVNP) with a Market Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.27% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security is $21.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.99 to a high of $21.82. The average price target represents an increase of 6.27% from its latest reported closing price of $19.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security is 3,196MM, an increase of 8.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 33.67, a decrease of 0.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOVNP is 0.07%, an increase of 86.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.48% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shikiar Asset Management holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOVNP by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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