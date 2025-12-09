Citizens Initiates Coverage of Galaxy Digital (GLXY) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Citizens initiated coverage of Galaxy Digital (NasdaqGS:GLXY) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.87% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Galaxy Digital is $33.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.68 to a high of $43.64. The average price target represents an increase of 26.87% from its latest reported closing price of $26.09 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Digital. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 54.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLXY is 0.60%, an increase of 25.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.32% to 109,851K shares. The put/call ratio of GLXY is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,923K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares , representing an increase of 90.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLXY by 1,371.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,168K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,923K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company.

Situational Awareness holds 2,738K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

Toroso Investments holds 2,590K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares , representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLXY by 39.87% over the last quarter.

