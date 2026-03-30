Citizens Initiates Coverage of FuboTV (FUBO) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 317.67% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for FuboTV is $38.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 317.67% from its latest reported closing price of $9.28 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for FuboTV is 2,222MM, a decrease of 54.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in FuboTV. This is an decrease of 138 owner(s) or 35.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUBO is 0.02%, an increase of 60.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.19% to 156,393K shares. The put/call ratio of FUBO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,030K shares representing 30.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,249K shares , representing a decrease of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 42.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,867K shares representing 26.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,881K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 41.36% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 7,220K shares representing 24.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,745K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 38.42% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,152K shares representing 17.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,967K shares , representing a decrease of 35.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 55.69% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 4,175K shares representing 14.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 44.81% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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