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Citizens Initiates Coverage of Formula One Group (FWONA) with Market Outperform Recommendation

March 30, 2026 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Formula One Group (NasdaqGS:FWONA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.31% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Formula One Group is $117.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 56.31% from its latest reported closing price of $75.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Formula One Group is 3,370MM, a decrease of 24.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Formula One Group. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 38.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWONA is 0.15%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.26% to 21,063K shares. FWONA / Formula One Group Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FWONA is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Linonia Partnership holds 2,118K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,327K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 25.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 27.43% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,302K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,184K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,012K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Formula One Group-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Formula One Group-> See our take on Formula One Group Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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