Citizens Initiates Coverage of Formula One Group (FWONA) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Formula One Group (NasdaqGS:FWONA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.31% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Formula One Group is $117.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 56.31% from its latest reported closing price of $75.11 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Formula One Group is 3,370MM, a decrease of 24.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Formula One Group. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 38.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWONA is 0.15%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.26% to 21,063K shares. The put/call ratio of FWONA is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Linonia Partnership holds 2,118K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,327K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 25.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 27.43% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,302K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONA by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,184K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,012K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.