Citizens Initiates Coverage of Fermi (FRMI) with Market Outperform Recommendation

February 16, 2026 — 10:35 pm EST

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Fermi (NasdaqGS:FRMI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.89% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fermi is $29.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $41.16. The average price target represents an increase of 189.89% from its latest reported closing price of $10.29 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fermi. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 10,600.00% in the last quarter. FRMI / Fermi Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FRMI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jefferies Financial Group holds 3,321K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 2,650K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

M&G holds 1,805K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Verition Fund Management holds 1,574K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Nuveen holds 1,383K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

