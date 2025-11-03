Citizens Initiates Coverage of EZCORP (EZPW) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citizens initiated coverage of EZCORP (NasdaqGS:EZPW) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.20% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for EZCORP is $23.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 28.20% from its latest reported closing price of $18.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EZCORP is 1,129MM, a decrease of 8.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in EZCORP. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZPW is 0.21%, an increase of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 77,113K shares. The put/call ratio of EZPW is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,321K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,202K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 6.76% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 2,259K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,247K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZPW by 20.45% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,683K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

