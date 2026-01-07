Citizens Initiates Coverage of Dream Finders Homes (DFH) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.05% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dream Finders Homes is $23.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 37.05% from its latest reported closing price of $17.49 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Finders Homes. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFH is 0.13%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 41,616K shares. The put/call ratio of DFH is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,310K shares representing 15.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,924K shares , representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 29.73% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,434K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,470K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,857K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares , representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 66.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,707K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 11.38% over the last quarter.

