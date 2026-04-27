Citizens Initiates Coverage of Celcuity (CELC) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Citizens initiated coverage of Celcuity (NasdaqCM:CELC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.59% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Celcuity is $127.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.59% from its latest reported closing price of $125.81 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Celcuity is 176MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 15.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELC is 0.47%, an increase of 95.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.55% to 47,923K shares. The put/call ratio of CELC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,916K shares representing 16.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,536K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing an increase of 39.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 209.33% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,160K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 33.22% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,111K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,808K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 34.81%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.