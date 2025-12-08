Citizens Initiates Coverage of Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Citizens initiated coverage of Carlyle Secured Lending (NasdaqGS:CGBD) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.04% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Secured Lending is $13.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.04% from its latest reported closing price of $12.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Secured Lending is 160MM, a decrease of 34.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Secured Lending. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGBD is 0.15%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 28,716K shares. The put/call ratio of CGBD is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Creative Planning holds 4,631K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,916K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 50.42% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,830K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 23.17% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,652K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing an increase of 32.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Rsm Us Wealth Management holds 1,459K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,201K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares , representing an increase of 70.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 216.98% over the last quarter.

